Rashford usurps Ibrahimovic as man of the moment

Manchester United succeeded with Marcus Rashford in attack against Chelsea, when he offered the pace that Zlatan Ibrahimovic sorely lacks. The run behind the defence is something that Ibrahimovic only offers over short distances, but Rashford allows United to play on the counter-attack more effectively and dangerously.

According to this story, Jose Mourinho outsmarted Antonio Conte with a stroke of genius. I'm not sure that getting your players to defend sensibly and man-mark the best player in the league is a stroke of genius, or just a well-executed, obvious plan.

In the Times, there's a video review of Mourinho's masterclass. The hyperbole is really over the top now, but we can nevertheless enjoy a positive surprise for a change. Even if the Spanish Fellaini is getting too much praise.

Here is something more interesting, as Mourinho apparently predicted Chelsea's second half tactics accurately, and prepared his players accordingly. I think we're probably at the end of this run of articles, no? Please?

For God's sake. Mourinho wasn't smiling for some of the day yesterday or today, and here are the photos to prove it. What does it mean? It must mean that Mourinho is going to resign, sell all his players, kill all the fans and destroy the world. That, or there was a moment when he wasn't smiling because smiling all the time isn't something most people do.

Well, wasn't that a pleasant use of our time? I can only hope that we sign Nigel Reo-Coker tomorrow to make it all a bit more interesting.