David de Gea named to PFA Premier League Team of the Year

For the third year in a row, and for the fourth time in five years, David de Gea was named as the starting goalkeeper in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year. Although de Gea has had fewer standout moments that in previous seasons, his peers have yet again recognized him as the best ‘keeper in the country. Tottenham's Hugo Lloris and Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois are unlucky to miss out (both have one more clean sheet than De Gea), but for us at tBB, Big Dave is not just the best in the league, but the best, period.

Hands off, Florentino!

#PFAawards | The PFA Premier League Team of the Year sponsored by @OfficialPanini pic.twitter.com/eQfXZ6h5Ll — PFA (@PFA) April 20, 2017

De Gea is Manchester United’s only representative in the Team of the Year. Zlatan Ibrahimović, despite being on the shortlist for Player of the Year, misses out to Harry Kane and league top-scorer Romelu Lukaku. Perhaps unfairly, Antonio Valencia loses out to Kyle Walker.

Here are some highlights from our number 1 this season.