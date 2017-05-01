Manchester United linked with City reject Joe Hart

With the rumblings of David de Gea’s move to Real Madrid back in full force, transfer hacks have now turned their attention to who would replace the Spanish stopper at Manchester United. The Independent reckons that none other than Manchester City reject Joe “Hart Dog” Hart would be open to crossing the Manchester divide. Hart has reportedly “let it be known” that he would prefer to remain living in the North-West, and would have no qualms about swapping one Manchester giant for another.

Well, that’s stating the bleeding obvious, isn’t it? We’d all gladly swap our current jobs for better and more prestigious ones. What is less obvious is why Hart - who was unable to displace the twin rodeo clown act of Claudio Bravo and Willy Caballero, and had to be shipped out on loan as a result - would think himself qualified to replace David de Gea. Pep Guardiola is a man who knows a thing or two about football, and he couldn’t wait to be rid of the English number one. At one point earlier this season, the English press were tripping all over themselves to scold Guardiola for letting Hart go in favor of a seemingly inferior keeper in Bravo, but those trumpets have died down since.

Joe Hart | ENGLAND'S BEST | Torino | TOP SAVES + PERFORMANCES 2016/17 pic.twitter.com/CnhmzGgZS5 — Stephen Ganavas (@Marottanomics) April 15, 2017

If de Gea does finally move to Madrid, a suitable replacement will be needed. Joe Hart - who has never seen a shot low to his left that he didn’t want to let in - is not that.

If this week’s papers are anything to go buy, United are dead set on replacing their only unquestionably world class player with something fished out of the rubbish bin. Not content with eyeing one City reject goalkeeper, the Reds are looking at yet another, in the form of Leicester City’s Kasper Schmeichel. Kasper, son of former City ‘keeper Peter, has just changed agents, and his new representative supposedly has good relationships with the Old Trafford brass. Hooray.

Noted former Manchester City player Owen Hargreaves has dipped his toe into the baseless transfer speculation waters by suggesting that United should sign Paulo Dybala instead of Antoine Griezmann. Top class scouting work, Owen.

It’s not just bang average goalkeepers and nine-figure priced attackers that United are after, however. The Mirror reports that United have joined the chase for Fulham wunderkind (we really throw that word around far too easily these days) Ryan Sessegnon. The 16 year-old left-back is regarded as one of the hottest prospects in the country, and everyone and their mother has registered an interest.