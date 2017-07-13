Mesut Ozil unclear on Alexis Sanchez future amid Manchester United rumours

Manchester United and Real Madrid are at each other’s throats about the logistics of their summer tours. They are both in the United States for some pre-season money-raising friendlies, and have clashed as they both maintain a base in Los Angeles. There has been arguments about training grounds and hotels, amongst other tedious minutiae. It all makes for an exciting background for the next month-long back-and-forth over David de Gea, as the two clubs posture over where he’s headed. It is very hard to care, as long as United don’t persevere with Sergio Romero or lump for Joe Hart.

In good news news for Manchester United and Ed Woodward, United are now the world’s most valuable football club. The club have benefitted from a listing on the US stock exchange, where investors are flinging money at some of the very worst companies in the world, like Tesla. A rising tide lifts all boats, couple that with United’s rare availability compared to Barcelona and Real Madrid, and a return to the Champions League, and it starts to make sense why this club is worth just so much money. And, unlike Tesla, it actually turns a profit.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has promised ‘huge’ news soon over his future. Expect him to remain at United for the next season, or to do one to LA Galaxy. Jose Mourinho would be happy to have him, as there’s nothing to lose for United. Either he’s fit enough to contribute to the second half of the season, when it becomes extremely busy, or he can just shift off to MLS pre-retirement.

Inter Milan have offered a half-denial over Ivan Perisic. Reading between the lines, it seems as if United will have to offer up a fair bit more cash to get the move done. Luckily, they’re the most valuable club in the world.

And lastly, after some Twitter rumours about Alexis Sanchez going to United in exchange for cash plus Anthony Martial, here’s Mesut Ozil admitting he’s no idea what is going to happen.