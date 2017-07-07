The more we learn about Manchester United's attempts to sign Romelu Lukaku, the funnier it gets. According to the Mirror, Lukaku may have been brought around to United's side of things by his holiday buddy, one Paul Labile Pogba. You may recall him from such transfer sagas as The Alex Ferguson Chair-Throwing Incident, or last summer's smash hit POGBACK.

Anyway:

Pogba is understood to have played a key role in persuading Lukaku [...] to abandon a return to Chelsea and instead link up with him and Mourinho at United.

Who knew that "Ander Herrera does a really good Al Pacino impression" could prove so persuasive. Anyway, Lukaku is

set to undergo a medical in the US, with United hopeful of completing the deal in time for him to train with his new team-mates in LA on Monday.

Still time for it all to fall apart, of course. Still plenty of time for Chelsea to fly Eden Hazard out to the west coast of America to whisper sweet Belgian nothings in his ear. Nothing is certain until he's wearing the shirt, holding the scarf, and tweeting out the celebratory hashtag.