Airing of Grievances- Reprise

By Colin M. Damms
Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Colin and Matt catch up, reflecting on Manchester United’s rough start to the season and discussing the potential of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s end as manager of Manchester United.

