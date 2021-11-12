United Women set for first Old Trafford match with fans

The Manchester United Women’s team are set to play a historic first game in front of the club’s fans at Old Trafford Sunday, March 27th as they host Everton.

The women’s team first played at the Theatre of Dreams during the 2020/21 WSL campaign in a 2-0 win against West Ham United. The match was played behind closed doors due to COVID-19 protocols. However, the return of fans this season will give supporters the opportunity to see Marc Skinner’s team in action for the first time at Old Trafford.

Head Coach Marc Skinner said:

“It’s a really exciting opportunity and another fantastic milestone for this team to play at Old Trafford in front of thousands of fans. We are so thankful for the continuous support they have given us, and I hope that they turn out in big numbers and get behind the team as much as possible for what will be a really special moment for everyone involved.”

Their regular home is at Leigh Sports Village, where the arena holds 12,000 spectators - 64,000 fewer than the men’s stadium. Now that fans are allowed back in the stands, this will be an opportunity for the women’s team to grace the Theater of Dreams with an atmosphere worthy of the occasion.