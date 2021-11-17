Misused talent and tactical inflexibility w/Aaron Moniz

Colin and Pauly are joined by Aaron Moniz once again to discuss reports of an unsettled squad and some of the good and bad of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad selection and team building.

You can check out Aaron’s work at his site here.

Be sure to like, share, and subscribe to The Busby Babe wherever you get your podcasts!

Remember that you can leave a listener question via voicemail or twitter each week for us to answer on the podcast.

US callers: 616 Busby BA (1-616-287-2922) Everyone else: Email voice recordings to busbybabepodcast@gmail.com

(This email is only monitored by The Busby Babe podcast staff and not any of the higher ups [I don’t even have the password - Ed.], so please keep all emails podcast related!)