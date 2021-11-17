Team News: Updates ahead of Watford

Manchester United return to Premier League action out of the international break against Watford at Vicarage Road this Saturday, but will be without several key players.

French stars Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane are both likely out until January after picking up injuries just before the international fixtures. Neither took place in France’s end to their World Cup Qualification campaign, and their absence has been felt in Manchester United’s recent struggling performances as well. Pogba will hopefully be back on schedule after travelling to Dubai for warm weather recovery.

Another likely omission from the Watford match is Edinson Cavani, who has been dealing with a tendon issue since the start of the season. He made a triumphant return to the starting XI against Tottenham, scoring in a 3-0 win in London, but has since re-aggravated the injury.

Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw both spend the break away from the England squad to deal with ailments, Rashford with illness and Shaw with a concussion suffered against Manchester City just before the break. Both players withdrew and spent their time recovering and training with other first teamers and reserve players at Carrington. Jadon Sancho and Jesse Lingard, England regulars for most of the year, were both omitted from selection after being benched by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in recent fixtures.

Among those who have returned from injury is Anthony Martial, who has missed some time since finally scoring against Everton several weeks back. Though United are a bit stacked in terms of attacking talent Martial’s return could be good for rotation and options off the bench.

Finally, Scott McTominay’s status is unclear after not featuring for Scotland due to illness, but his recovery appears to have gone well over the last week. He and Fred, who again has featured regularly for Brazil, should both be available for selection at the weekend.