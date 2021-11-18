Man United 2-1 Man City: Red Devils grab vital late Conti Cup win

Manchester United picked up a 2-1 win over Manchester City to climb up to second in the group stages of the Conti Cup, as a late goal helped them get all three points at Leigh Sports Village.

Marc Skinner made a host of changes from the team which failed to beat Everton in the Super League as even though Martha Thomas started upfront, Carrie Jones returned to the starting line-up for the first time since the game against Durham. Ivana Fuso also started on the left.

Vilde Risa kept her place in midfield from the Everton game but Lucy Staniforth started beside her in midfield.

United had to rely on a comeback and a late goal for the result though, as City went ahead through Vicky Losado, who scored her third goal of the season. United hit back around the 30-minute mark as Fusso grabbed her second goal of the competition so far, as she took full advantage of a fumble from City goalkeeper Kamira Taieb.

The second half proved to be more open than the first one, as both sides got a fair amount of opportunities to score. But it was 22-year-old Ona Batlle, who grabbed a late winner for the Reds. She won the ball back close to City’s goal and finished it neatly to put United in front.

The win didn’t just help United go to second in the table, a win in the next two games will now assure them of qualification into the next round.

The win also comes after back to back draws in FA WSL action, giving a much needed lift to the team against quality opposition, and rivals no less, as they continue their 2021/22 campaign.

United next face Arsenal on Sunday, November 21 at 12:15, and return to Conti Cup action on Sunday, December 5 with a noon kickoff against Leicester City.