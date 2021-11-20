Watford vs. Manchester United: Live stream, Time, TV schedule, & how to watch Premier League online

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon when they square off against Watford.

Paul Pogba sustained a thigh injury during the early stages of international duty with France. While an official recovery time has not been disclosed, the midfielder will play no part on Saturday.

After Varane picked up a hamstring injury against Atalanta BC earlier this month, Solskjaer revealed that the center-back would likely spend a month on the sidelines.

Luke Shaw needed to be withdrawn through a concussion during the defeat against Manchester City, an injury which led to the left-back missing out on England’s recent double-header. He will continue to be assessed ahead of this game.

Scott McTominay missed out on Scotland’s win over Denmark on Monday night due to illness. However, the midfielder has since revealed on social media that he had “recovered well”, suggesting that he should be available on Saturday.

Cavani has missed out on Uruguay’s recent fixtures, the forward citing a tendon injury as the reason. With United well-stocked for options in the final third, Solskjaer is unlikely to take any risks on the veteran.

Premier League schedule

It’s a 4:00 PM kickoff in the UK, which translates to 10:00 AM on the east coast of the U.S. and a 6:00 AM kickoff on the west.

Premier League channel

As it’s a 12:30 am ET kickoff, the game isn’t being televised in the UK, but it can be viewed through a special subscription through Sky. Those Stateside can tune into NBCSN or Telemundo. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Premier League streaming

In the States, you can catch the action through the NBC Sports app, Universo Now or Telemundo Deportes En Vivo. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through DAZN.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo