Report: Manchester United board hold emergency meeting to discuss Solskjaer’s future

Manchester United’s board of directors are reportedly holding an emergency meeting to discuss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future as manager after an embarrassing 4-1 loss to Watford at Vicarage Road Saturday afternoon. Solskjaer has been rumored to be in danger of being sacked for several weeks now, and the latest development could see the end of his tenure in charge at Old Trafford.

EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United have called an emergency board meeting to discuss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s dismissal as manager. The Sunday Times understands the virtual meeting has been scheduled for 7pm with Solskjaer’s compensation terms on its agenda. https://t.co/aaONCsyJW4 — Times Sport (@TimesSport) November 20, 2021

Soslkjaer, who took over first on an interim basis in December, 2019 following Jose Mourinho’s dismissal, has long been backed for a long-term rebuild. The catastrophic dip in form this season came after a mostly positive summer and a 2nd place Premier League finish in 2020/21. There are several reasons for the dip in form, but Solskjaer’s bag of tricks to escape poor form seems to be empty now.

Now United may be seeking other options, with rumors of Zinedine Zidane flying after another report that he is the Glazers’ top option to replace Solskjaer.

The Glazer family has also instructed club officials to further accelerate attempts to persuade Zinedine Zidane to take over the managerial position mid-season, increasing United’s financial offer to the three-times Champions League winning coach.https://t.co/7wqeuTDNGt — Times Sport (@TimesSport) November 20, 2021

Zidane, a legend of the game as a player, found unprecedented success with Real Madrid as a manager after taking over in the 2015/16 season, and won 3 successive UEFA Champions League titles as well as a pair of La Liga titles in his time in charge of Los Blancos. He would certainly have a more difficult task to replicate that with the current United squad, but there’s no doubt after the last couple of seasons that there is talent in the side.

An announcement may not be made officially by the club until Monday, the usual news dumping time, but with the club’s next crucial UEFA Champions League fixture taking place Tuesday against Villarreal they should act quickly if they indeed plan to act.