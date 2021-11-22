Saturday’s humiliating 4-1 defeat to Watford was the nail in the coffin for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United. This result was his side’s seventh defeat in 13 games and left them in seventh place in the Premier League, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea.

Because the team is listening to its fans, let's help them decide on who should be the next coach for Manchester United.

Poll Who should be the next Manchester United manager? Zinedine Zidane

Brendan Rodgers - Leicester

Erik ten Hag - Ajax

Mauricio Pochettino - PSG

Luis Enrique - Spain

