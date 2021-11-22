Saturday’s humiliating 4-1 defeat to Watford was the nail in the coffin for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United. This result was his side’s seventh defeat in 13 games and left them in seventh place in the Premier League, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea.
Because the team is listening to its fans, let's help them decide on who should be the next coach for Manchester United.
Poll
Who should be the next Manchester United manager?
-
13%
Zinedine Zidane
-
3%
Brendan Rodgers - Leicester
-
42%
Erik ten Hag - Ajax
-
34%
Mauricio Pochettino - PSG
-
3%
Luis Enrique - Spain
-
3%
Someone Else (Comment)
Poll
Who should be the interim Manchester United manager for the rest of the 21/22 season?
-
26%
Michael Carrick
-
33%
Laurent Blanc
-
12%
Julen Lopetegui
-
27%
Someone else (Comment)
