Poll: Who should be the next Manchester United manager?

Choose wisely, your opinion counts ...... ok, not really

By Vince Rosetta
Manchester United Training Session Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

Saturday’s humiliating 4-1 defeat to Watford was the nail in the coffin for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United. This result was his side’s seventh defeat in 13 games and left them in seventh place in the Premier League, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea.

Because the team is listening to its fans, let's help them decide on who should be the next coach for Manchester United.

Who should be the next Manchester United manager?

  • 13%
    Zinedine Zidane
    (71 votes)
  • 3%
    Brendan Rodgers - Leicester
    (17 votes)
  • 42%
    Erik ten Hag - Ajax
    (232 votes)
  • 34%
    Mauricio Pochettino - PSG
    (184 votes)
  • 3%
    Luis Enrique - Spain
    (17 votes)
  • 3%
    Someone Else (Comment)
    (20 votes)
Who should be the interim Manchester United manager for the rest of the 21/22 season?

  • 26%
    Michael Carrick
    (92 votes)
  • 33%
    Laurent Blanc
    (118 votes)
  • 12%
    Julen Lopetegui
    (42 votes)
  • 27%
    Someone else (Comment)
    (97 votes)
