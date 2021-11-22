Ole Out, Carrick Interim, and Poch Linked

Colin, Nathan, and Pauly react to the day of mourning in the Manchester United universe after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was finally removed as manager after a woeful 4-1 loss to Watford at Vicarage Road. They reflect on the events leading to his dismissal, examine the state of the club under Interim Michael Carrick, and talk about the possibility of Mauricio Pochettino in as manager amid rumors of him being tempted away from PSG.

Be sure to like, share, and subscribe to The Busby Babe wherever you get your podcasts!

Remember that you can leave a listener question via voicemail or twitter each week for us to answer on the podcast.

US callers: 616 Busby BA (1-616-287-2922) Everyone else: Email voice recordings to busbybabepodcast@gmail.com (This email is only monitored by The Busby Babe podcast staff and not any of the higher ups [I don’t even have the password - Ed.], so please keep all emails podcast related!)