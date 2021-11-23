Villarreal 0-2 Manchester United: Late goals from Ronaldo and Sancho seal passage to knockout round

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho sent Manchester United into the Champions League round of 16 as Michael Carrick’s interim tenure started with a 2-0 win over Villarreal at La Ceramica on Tuesday.

United headed into the game sat top of their CL group, but a loss on the evening could have seen them finish the day down in 3rd, which would of course, be a spot that would relegate them to the Europa League should they finish the group stage there.

Villarreal dominated for large periods of the game and created a lot of chances. However, United were able to stay in the tie in large part thanks to the heroics of David de Gea.

Then, as always, Cristiano Ronaldo would step up to the plate in the Champions League and secure a huge win for United.

Fred won the ball back from a Villarreal defender before the ball fell to CR7, who smashed his effort into the back of the net to hand United the lead on the day.

CRISTIANO RONALDO COMES UP CLUTCH. AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/ZrxYQxa4rf — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 23, 2021

Following his goal vs Villarreal, it has been revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo has broken a record.

5 - Cristiano Ronaldo is the first ever player to score in each of an English club's first five matches of a single European Cup/Champions League season (excluding qualifiers). Famous. pic.twitter.com/zkmjLaSWqk — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 23, 2021

Sancho secured his first goal for the club late on with a fierce right-footed effort that thundered in off the underside of the cross-bar to secure the victory.

JADON SANCHO’S FIRST MAN UTD GOAL pic.twitter.com/bKnn1HJT3G — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 23, 2021

The result means United can tackle their next group stage game at home to BSC Young Boys without fear of elimination from Europe’s most elite competition.