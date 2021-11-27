Team News: Manchester United squad updates ahead of Chelsea match

Interim Manchester United manager Michael Carrick faces being without seven players for the club’s trip to Chelsea this weekend.

Carrick spoke to the media this afternoon during his pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to Stamford Bridge this weekend, providing team news and injury updates.

Luke Shaw missed Man United’s Champions League triumph over Villarreal in midweek after being forced out with a head injury against Watford the weekend before. Shaw sustained a concussion against Man City earlier this month, and Carrick has stated that the club will have to test him to determine if he’ll be able to face Chelsea.

The interim Man Utd boss also confirmed that Fred will need to be checked over after the Brazilian international twisted his knee during the win at Villarreal so it remains to be seen whether the midfielder will make the trip to London.

“We’ve got two or three different little issues where we’re waiting. It’s never ideal. You want a full squad to pick from,” Carrick said. “There is one or two that we’re kind of waiting on. Luke took a bang on the head, we’re assessing him and we’ll make a call on how he is. Fred twisted his ankle. He managed to carry on and see the game out, which is pretty incredible. He played a big part in us winning. We’ll have to see how that works out. We’ll be strong and look forward to the game.” (via Manchester Evening News)

Mason Greenwood, Edison Cavani, Harry Maguire, Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane are all out with retrospective issues ahead of the clash with Chelsea. Maguire, serving a 1 match suspension for his red card against Watford, will return for the midweek clash with Arsenal.