Three Manchester United players Ralf Rangnick can’t wait to work with

Ralf Rangnick is expected to take over as interim manager of Manchester United soon. Following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s recent departure after nearly three years in the Old Trafford hot seat, he appears likely to take on that duty for six months before moving on to a consultant role for the next two years, while the Red Devils hunt for a long-term answer in their dugout next summer.

Rangnick is one of the most well-liked and prominent managers in modern sport, so it’s easy to see why there’s so much buzz about his probable hiring at Manchester United. The German helped to shape the Gegenpressing philosophy, which has helped a number of managers achieve great success in recent years. In addition, he popularized the concept of zonal marking.

Rangnick seems to be looking forward to his time at Old Trafford as well. The manager is said to be enthused about the potential of working with and enhancing their young corps of attackers in Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and Mason Greenwood, according to the Daily Mail.

It will be interesting to see how Rangnick does at Manchester United with the exciting squad they currently have, and it will be extra interesting to see how he implements his philosophy with the younger talent. While he has had notable spells at clubs like Schalke, RB Leipzig and others before this, there is no denying the fact that Manchester United would be the most high profile job of his career to this date.

His brand of football has already shown to be a success in the Premier League, with Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp employing it and Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel employing portions of it as well.

Only time will truly tell if he turns out a success at the Theatre of Dreams.

| Ralf Rangnick on Jadon Sancho in 2020: “Last season he had 17 goals and 17 assists in 32 league games. Jadon is now 20 or 21... In a years time he will still be one of the hottest players in the market.” [@footballdaily] #MUFC — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) November 25, 2021

Jadon Sancho:

Ralf Rangnick and Jadon Sancho could be a match made in heaven due to Sancho’s familiarity with German football, the gegenpress and the system that Ralf will most likely implement.

Rangnick focuses on press triggers which Sancho will understand from his time at Borussia Dortmund and basically growing up in Germany, the fast pressing ball winning system that aims to score in a matter of seconds of getting the ball.

Sancho’s Borussia Dortmund Stats 20/21:

Sancho played 38 games across all competitions, scoring 16 goals and assisting 20 times in a gegenpress system very similar to Ralf Rangnick’s, we can clearly see why he would be eager to get to work with Jadon.

Marcus Rashford:

Marcus Rashford could be a interesting player for a Rangnick pressing side, not known for his pressing ability’s he will need to be worked on through training sessions, he does provide lightning quick pace that is a benefit to any side and a finish that will have any striker envious, if he can go through some changes we can see him right beside Jadon in a modern Manchester United Attack.

Mason Greenwood:

Mason Greenwood known for his unbelievable finishing ability’s is a very interesting component, some could say he fits the mould of Erling Haaland that Rangnick signed at Salzburg from Molde, if done right Rangnick could unlock the world class ability he possesses and fit him into this side.

Mason hasn’t really played in a pressing side in his senior career so it will be steep learning curve for the Englishman who will have to learn advanced triggers, so we are yet to see how that will develop.