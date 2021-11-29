Jadon Sancho finally shining in starting role for Manchester United

Jadon Sancho has rediscovered his stride after a sluggish start to his Manchester United career, netting two goals in two games.

Today’s came in the form of a quick break counter-attack that saw him run the length of the pitch, unable to square it to his teammate Marcus Rashford, who curiously lingered a few feet ahead of him in an offside position, and forced to finish himself. Sancho, on the other hand, held his calm and tucked the ball beyond Mendy for the game’s first goal.

Since the start of last season, Sancho has had 20 direct goal involvements in league matches, with nine goals and 11 assists. Of course, the majority of those goal contributions where overseas.

Sancho became the third-youngest player in Premier League history to score for Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, at the age of 21 years and 248 days. Paul Scholes, who was 20 years old at the time, and Phil Neville, who was 21 years and 38 days old at the time, were the two that achieved it first, in 1995 and 1998, respectively.

Jadon Sancho’s improvement this week may be partly down to Manchester United’s different style after the sacking of Solskjaer, the 21-year-old appeared to have clear instructions while attacking.

His form will be welcome news for every Manchester United fan worldwide as the Red Devils go through a turbulent patch. Sancho was in limbo under Solskjaer and didn’t really establish himself in the Manchester United first XI, playing 14 times with no goals and assists, to be honest he didn’t suit the way Manchester United played. £72 million is hefty one for a player who wasn’t performing in a system you implement with the team. United under Solskjaer focused a lot on counter attacking football where Sancho truly suits ball to fee link-up play that he had success with van de Beek vs Villarreal and it feels as though we are seeing a different version of Sancho under Carrick.

Manchester United are currently in limbo where we’re waiting for the appointment of Ralf Rangnick, there is believe in the fanbase that he could be the man to truly get the best out Jadon with his football similar to the one that Sancho played at Borussia Dortmund for years, gegenpressing, aiming to win the ball quick and hit in fast bursts to score goals, this is something Sancho has grown accustom to, ball to feet attacking play and that's something we may be privileged to see United play at Old Trafford in the coming months.