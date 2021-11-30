Carrick at the wheel and Rangnick in

New edition of The Busby Babe Podcast following a week of Michael Carrick as interim manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure.

Colin and Pauly go on without Nathan this week to recap and analyze the win over Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League group stage and draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League. They also discuss the small matter of Ralf Rangnick’s appointment as interim Manchester United manager.

