Manchester United trio out of internationals with injuries

The Premier League is starting its two-week break for the latest round of World Cup qualifiers and the team announced today that three first side players are out or doubtful due to injuries.

Marcus Rashford:

Rashford will remain with Manchester United in order to concentrate on regaining full fitness. The striker made a successful return last month, following rehabilitation from shoulder surgery in the summer, scoring the first of three goals since his comeback when coming off the bench at Leicester City. He also found the net in the wins against Atalanta and Tottenham.

He was cleared to be on the bench for the Manchester derby and came on in the second half of the 2-0 loss, replacing Mason Greenwood after 66 minutes. Rashford remains short of full fitness as he has been building up his game-time for United and has still to complete a full 90 minutes since the enforced lay-off.

Luke Shaw:

Luke Shaw was also named in the England squad for the two international fixtures, although Shaw needed to be replaced in the second half of the derby due to a head injury. The left-back is being monitored by club medical staff, following the FA return-to-play protocol, and England are being kept updated on progress.

Paul Pogba:

Paul Pogba has withdrawn from France training after appearing to suffer a thigh injury. The midfielder has met up with his international teammates this week ahead of the final round of qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

However, Pogba looks doubtful to be involved in his country’s games against Kazakhstan and Finland after he limped out of training on Monday.

In a video released by French publication RMC Sport, Pogba can be heard loudly shouting in pain after hitting a right-footed shot on the bounce and immediately clutching his right thigh.

He then appeared to bend over in pain as a coach checked on him before then limping off the pitch and into a waiting car.

There has not yet been any confirmation on how serious the injury is, but he looked in serious discomfort as he left the field.