Report: Paul Pogba could miss up to 2 months with injury

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba could miss up to 2 months after suffering a thigh injury in training with France. The injury, which was caught on video and circulated on social media almost immediately after the incident, comes as Pogba was set to return to the pitch after serving a red card suspension for a dangerous tackle in United’s embarrassing 5-0 loss to Liverpool a couple of weeks ago.

Paul Pogba fears that his thigh injury could keep him out until the New Year. #mufc medical staff will assess him to determine the severity of the injury #mulive [@skysports_sheth] — utdreport (@utdreport) November 9, 2021

ESPN’s Rob Dawson reported on the injury, stating: “Initial tests undertaken by the French FA and reported to United have indicated Pogba could be sidelined for between six and eight weeks. Pogba is set to return to Manchester for further scans to give club medical staff a clearer picture of the problem.”

Upon Pogba’s return to the club he will find very few faces, as first teamers have been given the week off and under-fire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has flown to Norway with his family for a short time away. The international break has also seen Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw withdraw due to ailments, though there’s seem much less serious than Pogba’s.