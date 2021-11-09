 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Paul Pogba could miss up to 2 months with injury

The Midfielder was set to return from suspension after the international break until he pulled up injured in training...

By Colin M. Damms
Spain v France - UEFA Nations League Final Photo by Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba could miss up to 2 months after suffering a thigh injury in training with France. The injury, which was caught on video and circulated on social media almost immediately after the incident, comes as Pogba was set to return to the pitch after serving a red card suspension for a dangerous tackle in United’s embarrassing 5-0 loss to Liverpool a couple of weeks ago.

ESPN’s Rob Dawson reported on the injury, stating: “Initial tests undertaken by the French FA and reported to United have indicated Pogba could be sidelined for between six and eight weeks. Pogba is set to return to Manchester for further scans to give club medical staff a clearer picture of the problem.”

Upon Pogba’s return to the club he will find very few faces, as first teamers have been given the week off and under-fire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has flown to Norway with his family for a short time away. The international break has also seen Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw withdraw due to ailments, though there’s seem much less serious than Pogba’s.

