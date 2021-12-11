Norwich vs. Manchester United: Live stream, Time, TV schedule, & how to watch the Premier League on TV

Manchester United will be looking to make it three Premier League victories in a row when they head to Carrow Road on Saturday to take on basement side Norwich City.

The Red Devils, who have beaten Arsenal and Crystal Palace in their last two league fixtures, are currently sixth in the table, while Norwich are bottom with 10 points to show from their 15 matches.

Manchester United are winless in their last four Premier League matches against newly-promoted sides (D3 L1), losing 4-1 to Watford earlier this season. The Red Devils haven’t gone five league games in a row without a win against such sides since a run of seven between January 1992 and January 1993.

United are expected to change the entire XI once again, with the same team that started against Palace last weekend likely to take to the field at Carrow Road.

Premier League schedule

It’s a 5:30 PM kickoff in the UK, which means 12:30 PM on the east coast of the U.S. and a 9:30 AM kickoff on the west.

Premier League TV and Streaming

The game can only be viewed through a login for the NBC Sports app or Fubo TV in the US, or if you’re in Canada you can stream the game through DAZN. Viewing options in the UK are unclear. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo, Rashford