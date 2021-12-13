 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Manchester United training stopped for positive Covid tests

No players or staff have been named yet...

By Vince Rosetta
Manchester United Training and Press Conference Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

Manchester United have been hit by an outbreak of COVID-19 which forced the cancellation of today’s training.

United were only able to complete individual non-contact outdoor sessions after a small number of players and staff returned positive lateral flow tests this morning.

The individuals who tested positive for the virus were sent home before the training session.

It is understood the whole group who travelled to Norwich had tested negative before the game. The Premier League have been made aware of the situation, but as it stands, it is unclear whether their Premier League game against Brentford on Tuesday will go ahead.

New fears of Covid have surfaced in Europe after the emergence of the new Omicron Variant, and the British government announced new policy last week in efforts to prevent the spread of the virus. It is unclear yet how much the Premier League will be impacted by the presence of the new variant.

