Manchester United training stopped for positive Covid tests

Manchester United have been hit by an outbreak of COVID-19 which forced the cancellation of today’s training.

United were only able to complete individual non-contact outdoor sessions after a small number of players and staff returned positive lateral flow tests this morning.

The individuals who tested positive for the virus were sent home before the training session.

Man Utd couldn’t train as normal today due to small number of player/staff #COVID19 cases. All negative for Norwich but some positive LFTs this morning sent home - others worked non-contact outdoors. Status of Brentford game unclear @TheAthleticUK #MUFC https://t.co/tJJweEZbUc — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) December 12, 2021

It is understood the whole group who travelled to Norwich had tested negative before the game. The Premier League have been made aware of the situation, but as it stands, it is unclear whether their Premier League game against Brentford on Tuesday will go ahead.

New fears of Covid have surfaced in Europe after the emergence of the new Omicron Variant, and the British government announced new policy last week in efforts to prevent the spread of the virus. It is unclear yet how much the Premier League will be impacted by the presence of the new variant.