Manchester United’s match at Brentford postponed after positive Covid tests

Manchester United’s visit to face Brentford in London, scheduled for Tuesday, December 14, has been postponed following the small Covid outbreak within the Manchester United training ground. No names of the players and staff have been revealed, but the number of positive tests was enough to suspend training and team activities at Carrington, and as of Monday night the Premier League has decided to reschedule their away trip to Brentford.

A statement was released by the club late Monday evening confirming the news, and issuing apologies to Brentford and the fans:

“Following PCR confirmation of positive LFT Covid-19 tests among the first-team staff and players, the outbreak requires ongoing surveillance. A decision was taken to close first-team operations at the Carrington Training Complex for 24 hours to help minimise risk of further infection, and individuals who tested positive are isolating in line with Premier League protocols.

Given cancellation of training and disruption to the squad, and with the health of players and staff the priority, the Club requested the match to be rearranged. The Premier League Board took the decision to postpone based on guidance from medical advisors.

Manchester United regrets the inconvenience caused to Brentford FC and to the fans of both clubs by Covid-19.” - Manchester United Communications Department

As of yet there is no word when the match will be rescheduled, or whether the match at the weekend against Brighton will be affected.