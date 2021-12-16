Manchester United vs. Brighton postponed as Covid outbreak at Carrington continues

Manchester United’s scheduled Saturday Premier League match against Brighton has been postponed after the outbreak of Covid within the club has continued to spread. Players and staff continued turning up positive test results throughout the week, and reports indicate that there would be less than 11 players available for the match against Brighton given test results and exposure.

The Premier League have confirmed that Saturday's fixture with Brighton has been postponed.#MUFC | #MUNBHA — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 16, 2021

Due to the continued outbreak Carrington has once again been shut down, and will operate remotely “for a short period to help reduce risk of further transmission.”

Brentford Manager, Thomas Frank, even called for the entire round of fixtures to be postponed to prevent further risk of spread between the teams. As things stand the Premier League is already having it’s worst week ever for Covid cases since Project Restart began Covid-era Premier League football.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank wants this weekend's full round of Premier League fixtures postponed to "break the chain" on the current Covid crisis #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) December 16, 2021

It seems inevitable at this point that football will have to undergo major adjustments and possible postponements in order to fight the spread of Covid cases, but as has been shown already the priority still seems to be money and the retainment of the flow of cash from television deals. A lot of money is at stake when it comes to the Premier League as a sporting product, but the well being of players and staff cannot be tossed aside. Perhaps it is time for a break to stop the spread and plan for another run of games behind closed doors and with closely monitored health protocol.