Ralfball and Outbreaks

Colin, Nathan, and Pauly are all together again for The Busby Babe Podcast, with unfortunately quite a bit to talk about. The Covid situation at Manchester United has forced the postponement of two matches already with the potential to push back more and send football back behind closed doors. The topic of Ralf Rangnick’s Reds is also discussed as the boys catch up on his first week of results, and hone in on problems with the front line and Marcus Rashford’s poor run of form.

