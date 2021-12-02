Manchester United vs. Arsenal: Live stream, Time, TV schedule, & how to watch Premier League online

Michael Carrick is set for his final game as the interim-interim manager of Manchester United as the club take on rivals Arsenal at Old Trafford on Thursday evening. The clubs have a historic rivalry in the Premier League, but have both been a bit down on their luck in recent years. Mikel Arteta’s side are however currently 5 points ahead of United in 5th place, and will be one of a few sides United will have to catch up with if they are to get back into a top 4 spot and secure UEFA Champions League football for next season.

Carrick’s Reds are coming off of a draw at Stamford Bridge with league leaders Chelsea, and will soon be under the leadership of incoming interim boss Ralf Rangnick, but 3 points here will go a long way in setting up a push back up the table.

Here are your viewing options.

Premier League schedule

It’s an 8:15 PM kickoff in the UK, which translates to 3:15 PM on the east coast of the U.S. and a 12:15 PM kickoff on the west.

Premier League TV and Streaming

The game can only be viewed through a special subscription to Peacock in the US, or if you’re in Canada you can stream the game through DAZN. You’ll need Premier Player HD or a subscription to Amazon Prime Video to view in the UK. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo