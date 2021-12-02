Player Ratings: Manchester United 3-2 Arsenal

Michael Carrick capped off his final game as interim boss with a much-needed 3 points against great rivals Arsenal. It will buy the new boss some time with a kind fixture list during a very busy period.

It was a disjointed game but this was all about the result.

Here are your player ratings:

David De Gea - 6

Reminded of the game against Everton in the 2019/20 season where the goal should have been called off even though it was a bit soft. Made an important save in the second half.

Diogo Dalot - 7

Played a great pass in the build-up to the second goal with his left foot and had one of his better performances since signing for the club. One of the positives of the evening.

Victor Lindelof - 7

A calm display. A typical evening for the swede.

Harry Maguire - 8

Looked back to his best. Was carrying the ball again, pinging passes, and even taking shots. He’s had a tough couple of months and the one-game ban must’ve done him a world of good.

Alex Telles - 6

Still doesn’t fill you with belief in defence and wasn’t adventurous enough going forward but wasn’t punished ultimately.

Scott McTominay - 5

Far too conservative in his passing and needed his partner to carry him today.

Fred - 8

He’s been United’s standout performer since Solskjaer’s departure and should be an important cog in Rangnick’s machine. Had a few shaky moments at the start of the game but grew into it and was involved in two of the goals.

Marcus Rashford - 6

Had a poor afternoon but played a decisive pass for the second goal.

Jadon Sancho - 7

He has arrived and is now starting to affect games. His cute pass in the build-up to the first goal is something no other player in United’s forward line offers. Alongside Fred, has been the other consistent performer since Solskjaer’s departure.

Bruno Fernandes - 7

Created 4 big chances and scored United’s opener. Will feel like a weight has lifted.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 8

Had a poor first half but proved decisive in the second with two goals with one coming from the penalty spot.

Substitutions:

Jesse Lingard: N/A

Anthony Martial: N/A

Donny van de Beek: N/A

Michael Carrick - 9

He’s stepped down and has done well to hold the fort before Rangnick takes charge. He’s been with us for 15 years as a player and then as a coach. He’s been a fantastic servant to the club and we wish him well. We’ll miss you, Carras.