Manchester United 3-2 Arsenal: Ronaldo bags a brace in thrilling win over rivals

Manchester United beat Arsenal in a back and forth match that saw Cristiano Ronaldo score twice to surpass 800 goals in his career.

Arsenal took the lead in bizarre fashion in the 13th minute when from a corner United keeper David de Gea went down clutching his foot after he was stood on by team mate Fred and Emile Smith Rowe drilled a shot into the unguarded goal from the edge of the box.

As referee Martin Atkinson had not blown his whistle before the ball went into the net and no foul had taken place, the goal stood.

United drew level a minute before the interval through a Bruno Fernandes strike and took the lead in the 52nd minute when Ronaldo converted a low cross from Marcus Rashford for his 800th goal.

The Gunners struck back quickly through Martin Odegaard but Ronaldo got the winner from the penalty spot after Atkinson went to the pitchside monitor and ruled that Fred had been brought down by Odegaard. Ronaldo converted the penalty right down the middle to put United back in front at 3-2.

The final minutes of the match were a bit nervy, but overall the United team showed their quality in seeing out the important win. McTominay and Fred kept good tabs on Arsenal in midfield, and the forwards even found a couple opportunities to make it 4 goals on the night.

After the final whistle Bruno Fernandes gave Michael Carrick a long hug, and it was soon after revealed by the club that the club legend would be stepping down as first team coach after the match. The Rangnick era begins officially on Sunday as United take on Crystal Palace.