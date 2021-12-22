Manchester United resume “staggered” training at Carrington ahead of trip to Newcastle

Manchester United have resumed training sessions at the Carrington complex after the multiple shutdowns last week due to Covid cases within the squad and club staff. Premier League matches against Brentford and Brighton were postponed due to the outbreak within the United squad, but it appears that the squad members not in isolation have resumed training in staggered sessions as the team prepares to continue their campaign.

ℹ️ The latest news on the Reds' return to training #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 21, 2021

While United were forced to postpone their fixtures due to Covid, several other Premier League teams carried on with the match week, though there were several squads shaken up due to similar availability problems. United’s next opponent, Newcastle United, suffered a defeat to defending champions Manchester City at the weekend, and likely face a steep relegation battle even with the controversial, big-money acquisition of the club finalized.

Ralf Rangnick’s team will be expected to return home with 3 points from the fixture, but news of which players do and do not have to sit out due to Covid has not yet been made available to the public. It could be a case of several Premier League debutants in the starting XI or off the bench, which could benefit the hosts. At the very least, the good news seems to be that the outbreak has been stopped for now, and matches can once again go as planned without piling up to be rescheduled at a later date. With FA Cup and Champions League returning in the new year United will hope to avoid an excessive amount of midweek fixtures.