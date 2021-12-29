Team News: Manchester United vs. Burnley

Manchester United will be missing 3 key first team members in their Thursday Premier League match against Burnley at Old Trafford. Paul Pogba continues his recovery from a thigh problem sustained a couple months ago with France, Victor Lindelof is still in isolation after testing positive for Covid earlier in the week, and Bruno Fernandes is suspended after picking up a yellow card for dissent in United’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle United on Tuesday. While these are still key absences, including the two primary playmakers in midfield, these are the only three major absences, indicating the rest of the squad has returned on schedule from any isolation or recovery periods after the outbreak of Covid at the club just a couple weeks ago.

Among the returns to action on Tuesday were Raphael Varane and Edinson Cavani, both of whom had been sidelined with ailments following the victory over Tottenham at the end of October. Varane looked as though he hadn’t played in months, but apart from the early concession he and Maguire played ok together. Cavani on the other hand looked fresh, scoring the equalizer after coming on in the second half. Both should be available for Thursday as well, though Varane may not start should other centre backs be available.

Bruno Fernades’ booking in the second half summed up the frustration that was visible throughout the United squad as they struggled to salvage a point on the road against a relegation threatened side. He and most of the rest of the squad put in poor performances, and his booking now means he must sit out tomorrow’s follow up match. Scott McTominay is also at risk of missing after being subbed off late with an injury, but there has been no update about his status yet.