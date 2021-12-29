Martial wants to leave Manchester United, hopeful of January move

Anthony Martial has become Manchester United forgotten player this season under new interim manager Ralf Rangnick and has expressed his desire to leave the club in the January transfer window if possible.

Martial, who joined United from Monaco in 2015, still has at least three years left on his contract at Old Trafford, having signed a new deal in 2019 that includes an option to extend for a further year has started only twice in the Premier League this season and has made five more appearances from the bench.

Ralf Rangnick clarified on Anthony Martial plans to leave Man Utd: "I understand him but it should not only be in the interest of the player, it should also be in the interest of the club" #MUFC



Sevilla are among clubs interested - Martial salary's still considered an issue. pic.twitter.com/S8BlUzUIh1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 27, 2021

He also made only two appearances in the Champions League group stage, starting only in the match against Villarreal.

His agent Philippe Lamboley, executive director of USFA management, told Sky Sports News:

“Anthony wishes to leave the club in January and is not satisfied with the amount of playing time he has had this season and wishes to consider options elsewhere when the window reopens next month.”

Ralf Rangnick was asked about the fact Anthony Martial wants to leave the club and replied:

“I don’t communicate with agents via the media and press. The player hasn’t spoken with me or us about it.”

Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, and Newcastle United have expressed interest in signing Martial.

Sevilla have had an offer to sign Anthony Martial on loan for the remainder of the season rejected by Manchester United.

Sevilla have had an offer to sign Anthony Martial on loan for the remainder of the season rejected by Manchester United. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 29, 2021

The Spanish side proposed a straight loan deal until the end of the season, paying just half of the player’s £150,000-per-week wages and without any option or obligation to buy.

However, United rejected the offer as they are reluctant for any players to leave on loan and would also prefer any deal to see wages paid in full as well as an additional loan fee.