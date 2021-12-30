Manchester United vs. Burnley: Live stream, Time, TV schedule, & how to watch the Premier League on TV

After a come from behind 1-1 draw against Newcastle United on Monday, Manchester United look to get back to their winning ways as they host Burnley in the Premier League on Thursday at Old Trafford.

Because of various Covid related postponements, Burnley has not been in action since drawing 0-0 with West Ham United on December 12.

Manchester United have lost just one of their last 13 Premier League games against Burnley (W8 D4), going down 2-0 at Old Trafford in January 2020 but have kept just one clean sheet in their last 13 Premier League home games, shipping 22 goals in the process.

However, that clean sheet did come in their last such game at Old Trafford, a 1-0 victory against Crystal Palace earlier this month.

Premier League schedule

It’s an 8:15 PM PM kickoff in the UK, which means 3:15 PM on the east coast of the U.S., and a 12:15 PM kickoff on the west.

Premier League TV and Streaming

The game can only be viewed through a login for the NBC Sports app or Fubo TV in the US, or if you’re in Canada you can stream the game through DAZN. Viewing options in the UK are unclear. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Lineups

De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Sancho, Van de Beek; Ronaldo, Cavani