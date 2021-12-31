Post-Burnley Discussions

Colin, Nathan, and Pauly are back together for a post-match episode of The Busby Babe Podcast following Manchester United’s 3-1 win over Burnley in the Premier League to close out 2021. They discuss some of the good performers on the day and continue examining who has and who hasn’t found a good fit under interim boss Ralf Rangnick in his first few games in charge.

Be sure to like, share, rate 5 stars, and subscribe to The Busby Babe wherever you get your podcasts!

Remember that you can leave a listener question via voicemail or twitter each week for us to answer on the podcast.

US callers: 616 Busby BA (1-616-287-2922) Everyone else: Email voice recordings to busbybabepodcast@gmail.com (This email is only monitored by The Busby Babe podcast staff and not any of the higher ups [I don’t even have the password - Ed.], so please keep all emails podcast related!)