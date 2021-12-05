Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace: Live stream, Time, TV schedule, & how to watch Premier League online

Manchester United play their first match under new interim manager Ralf Rangnick on Sunday afternoon, taking on Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Old Trafford. The team had a bit of a bounce back under caretaker boss Michael Carrick, but still showed a lack of something extra in allowing a couple of very preventable goals against Arsenal in midweek. Rangnick has his work cut out for him over the rest of this season, but fans will nonetheless be excited to catch the first showing of United under his leadership.

Palace have had a better start to the season than many anticipated, and currently sit only a few spots behind the Red Devils in the Premier League table. However, they have lost two in a row, and are a vulnerable opponent for Rangnick to begin his United tenure against.

Premier League schedule

It’s a 2 PM kickoff in the UK, which means 9 AM on the east coast of the U.S. and a 6 AM kickoff on the west.

Premier League TV and Streaming

The game can only be viewed through a login for the NBC Sports app or Fubo TV in the US, or if you’re in Canada you can stream the game through DAZN. Viewing options in the UK are unclear. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; McTominay, Fred; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo

Starting XI