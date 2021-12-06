Rangnick’s coaching staff begins to take shape

Manchester United’s newly appointed interim coach Ralf Rangnick is quickly adding new members to his coaching staff after a second new staff member was added recently, with more expected to be added soon.
United have already secured a deal for Chris Armas to join Rangnick’s coaching staff and now a second new arrival is imminent too.
Former New York Red Bulls manager Chris Armas set to join Manchester United, confirmed. He’ll be part of Ralf Rangnick coaching staff, as per @TaylorTwellman. #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 6, 2021
Agreement in place, already communicated to the team - Armas will ‘replace’ Michael Carrick in Man Utd staff.
Rangnick has a close relationship with Armas as the pair were both under the Red Bull network at the same time and the American is available after being sacked by Toronto FC.
According to The Athletic, Rangnick wants sports psychologist Sascha Lense to join him at Old Trafford and a deal has been agreed, with the 46-year-old visiting Carrington on Monday.
Lense, who was a Bundesliga 2 player in the 1990s, worked with Rangnick at RB Leipzig and has since had spells with Dynamo Dresden and Schalke.
Despite his role being that of sports psychologist he will not be part of the medical team and will join Rangnick’s coaching staff along with Armas, who previously managed MLS sides New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC.
Speaking about the possibility of bringing in his own coaches, Rangnick said last week:
‘I will obviously try to find one, two, maybe three people who can join us in the one or two weeks but due to the Brexit regulations it’s not too easy.
‘Many of my former colleagues, no matter if it is video analysts or assistant coaches are in long-term contracts with big clubs so they are not available right now and we have to be a bit smart and clever and find the right people.
‘I hope that we can get them in here in the next one or two weeks, but I cannot tell you any names.’
