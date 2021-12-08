Manchester United vs. BSC Young Boys: Live stream, Time, TV schedule, & how to watch Champions League online

Manchester United will be bidding to end a successful 2021-22 Champions League group-stage campaign on a positive note when they welcome Young Boys to Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

This will be the fourth meeting between Manchester United and Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League – the Red Devils won the first two in the 2018-19 group stage, before losing 1-2 away from home earlier in this season’s competition.

Since losing to Young Boys on MD1 of this season’s UEFA Champions League, Manchester United have gone unbeaten in their last four games in the competition (W3 D1) – they last went five without defeat in the UEFA Champions League in the 2013-14 group stage under David Moyes (6), winning four and drawing two.

Ahead of Saturday’s clash with Norwich, Rangnick will make wholesale changes to his side, with Dean Henderson, Eric Bailly, Teden Mengi, Donny van de Beek, Juan Mata, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Elanga all potentially coming into the XI.

Here are your viewing options.

Champions League schedule

It’s a 8 PM kickoff in the UK, which means 3 PM on the east coast of the U.S. and a Noon kickoff on the west.

Champions League TV and Streaming

The game can only be viewed through a login for the Paramount+ app or Fubo TV in the US, or if you’re in Canada you can stream the game through DAZN. Viewing options in the UK are unclear. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Mengi, Bailly, Telles; Matic, Van de Beek; Greenwood, Mata, Elanga; Rashford