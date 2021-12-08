Player Ratings: Manchester United 1-1 BSC Young Boys

You definitely needed your Manchester United match-day program to figure out a majority of the players on the field during Wednesday's Champions League match against the BSC Young Boys.

Fielding mostly their U23 side, the United youth team held the Young Boys to a 1-1 tie in a match that had very little implication to their Champions League advancement with “veteran” Mason Greenwood scoring the only United goal in the first half.

Here’s how the players ranked during the match:

Dean Henderson (7.0) – Henderson starts only his second game of the season. Makes a sharp save to deny a long-range attempt in the 28th. Then another to deny Young Boys an equalizer in the 31st. Comes up with another nice save in the 37th to stop a goalscoring attempt. Ultimately gets beaten by a brilliant top-corner strike.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (6) – Wan-Bissaka looks very proactive on the right after missing the last few games. Won some key duels to win back possession & carried the ball well on occasions. Appeared to be hurt at the end of the match though

Eric Bailly (6) – Bailly is desperate to impress his new coach with a bright performance today. Back to his utterly wild defending, making insane challenges to avert danger.

Nemanja Matic (7) – Captain Matic is operating as a center-back in this match.

Luke Shaw (6.5) – Back after a short lay-off due to concussion issues. Sets up Greenwood’s opener with a nice cross into the area. Looked sharp going forward and used his physicality to hassle the opposition attackers. Taken off after the hour-mark.

Donny van de Beek (7ish) – Van de Beek finally gets a start as a defensive midfielder! He actually looked surprisingly nice in the role, making crunching tackles & hassling opposition midfielders. Undoes his good work by giving the ball away outside his box for the equalizer.

Juan Mata (7) – Got a big chance to score from close range in the 34th, but saw his low shot saved superbly.

Jesse Lingard (6)– Lingard looks very eager to impress Rangnick and is trying to create all the big things in midfield. Set up some nice chances for Elanga, especially a big one in the 58th that deserved an assist.

Amad Diallo (6.5) – Diallo nearly scores 3 minutes into his first start of the season, cleverly getting behind the defense but unable to convert from close range. Sent through on goal in the 31st but failed to set up a tap-in for two teammates in the box.

Anthony Elanga (6) – Elanga gets his Champions League debut today. Burst into the box in the 46th but his cross was cleared away well by the goalkeeper.

Mason Greenwood (8) – Seems to be thriving under Rangnick’s set-up and shows incredible technique, producing a fantastic volley to open the scoring.

Substitutions

Teden Mengi (7) – The young defender makes his first appearance of the campaign and makes a top goal-saving block in the 72nd.

Shola Shoretire (5) – Came on late, got a yellow card

Tom Heaton (NA) – The 35-year-old Heaton makes his Man United debut 20 YEARS after first joining the club.