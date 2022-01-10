Manchester United vs. Aston Villa: Live stream, Time, TV schedule, & how to watch FA Cup on TV

Manchester United have a less than ideal 3rd round draw to kick off their 2021/22 FA Cup campaign. Premier League side Aston Villa will make the trip to Old Trafford to take on United on Monday evening, and Steven Gerrard’s side will be plenty confident of taking on the challenge. In their last trip to Old Trafford Villa took all 3 points. Then managed by Dean Smith, the struggling Villa side had little trouble holding off United for 90 minutes before finding a last gasp winner off of a set piece. United’s struggles have continued, and now they face a Premier League side to go through to the next round of the FA Cup.

Coincidentally, Aston Villa is also Manchester United’s next Premier League opponent, so the FA Cup fixture could serve as a comparison for how to prepare for the weekend. This is also the second time this has happened this season, as United played West Ham in the Premier League and then the League Cup in just a few days.

Here’s how to watch United in the FA Cup:

Premier League schedule

It’s an 7:55 PM kickoff in the UK, which means 2:55 PM on the east coast of the U.S., and a 11:55 AM kickoff on the west.

Premier League TV and Streaming

The game can only be viewed on the USA channel or streamed through ESPN+ in the US, or if you’re in Canada you can stream the game through DAZN. Viewing options in the UK are through the BBC iPlayer or BBC Sports Web. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Lineups

Henderson; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Sancho, Bruno Fernandes; Rashford, Ronaldo