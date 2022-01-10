Player ratings: Manchester United 1-0 Aston Villa

It wasn't pretty but Manchester United managed an unconvincing 1-0 win against Aston Villa this evening at Old Trafford in the FA Cup.

Scott McTominay was United's only goal scorer and that came in the 8th minute. Aston Villa had two goals disallowed and one rattle off the crossbar so United were lucky to hang on to advance to the fourth round at home against Middlesboro.

Manchester United Player Ratings vs Aston Villa

David de Gea - 7 – Was under pressure more than he should have been and pulled out some good saves.

Diogo Dalot - 6 – Not a perfect performance from the Portuguese but did well enough for the most part.

Victor Lindelof - 4 – Mistake in the first half almost cost United a goal. More mistakes in the second. A poor performance from the Swede, chalk it up to covid recovery.

Raphael Varane - 6 – A couple of classy moments and cool interceptions, but also some hesitation. Fair to say he’s still feeling his way in the English game.

Luke Shaw - 5 – Mostly poor going forward but not too bad defensively. Not the same Shaw as last season. Playing himself off the World Cup squad

Scott McTominay - 8 – Another great performance from Scott. Well-taken goal and all-around commanding stuff.

Fred - 5 – Assist on the goal, but his passing and distribution is just not good enough right now.

Mason Greenwood - 6 – Some excellent work but just too greedy at times. On one or two good breaks we just needed him to square it, but he took the shot.

Bruno Fernandes - 5 – Not much happened for Bruno again. We need last years Bruno

Edinson Cavani - 7 – Superb, selfless performance. Never stopped running

Marcus Rashford - 2ish – That was just about as poor a wing performance as you are likely to see. Did so much for the community his game has suffered big time. Fred contributed more .... that's bad

Substitutes:

Donny van de Beek - 5 – Looked neat and tidy and offered the kind of control that was badly lacking.

Jesse Lingard - NA – Got in the match. That pretty much sums it up

Anthony Elanga - 6 – Exciting pace and made some things happen, but couldn’t quite manage a goal involvement. Promising.