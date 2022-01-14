The Matrix, this week’s endless headlines, and Pauly Rants

Colin, Nathan, and Pauly are back to discuss the latest Manchester United news, namely continued coverage of supposed unrest within the squad. Nathan explains his latest article about the current bad vibes at the club, and Pauly rants about the 3 separate Rashford stories from the week.

