Aston Villa vs. Manchester United: Live stream, Time, TV schedule, & how to watch Premier League online

Having fortuitously seen off Aston Villa in Monday’s FA Cup clash at Old Trafford, Ralf Rangnick’s charges prepare to face Steven Gerrard’s men again in Saturday’s teatime Premier League fixture at Villa Park. Buoyed by the high-profile signings of Lucas Digne and Philippe Coutinho — both of whom are in line for starts — Villa will consider themselves to have a serious chance of victory.

United’s list of absentees continue to mount: the Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay are both suspended, Eric Bailly and Anthony Martial are out, and Paul Pogba is a long-term absentee. Harry Maguire, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Dalot, Phil Jones and Jadon Sancho are all injury doubts. Villa will be without AFCON stars Bertrand Traoré and Trézéguet; John McGinn is suspended; while Leon Bailey, Marvelous Nakamba, and Jadon Philogene-Bidace are out injured. Erstwhile United veteran Ashley Young is a doubt.

Premier League schedule

It’s a 17.30 kickoff in the UK, which translates to 12.30 PM on the east coast of the U.S. and 9.30 AM kickoff on the west.

Premier League channel

Those in the UK can tune into Sky Sports Premier League or Sky Sports Main Event. Those Stateside can catch the action on NBC or Universo. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Premier League streaming

Sky Go is the place to be if you’re in the UK. In the States, you can catch the action through the NBC Sports app, Universo Now, or Peacock. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through DAZN.

Lineups

Prediction: David de Gea; Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Raphaël Varane, Alex Telles; Fred, Nemanja Matić; Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes; Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani.

TBC

This will also be our live thread for the match, so join us in the comments below!