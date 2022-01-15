Player Ratings: Aston Villa 2-2 Manchester United

Here are your player ratings after a thrilling game at Villa Park:

David De Gea - 5

Made some good saves but his distribution let the team down many a time in the second half. Often helping the Villains start their attacks.

Diogo Dalot - 5

Villa attacked his side in the second half but that was mostly a consequence of the defensive shape of the side.

Victor Lindelof - 6

His passive style means he never looks out of place.

Raphael Varane - 5

Was good in the air for most of the game but could’ve done better on both goals.

Alex Telles - 7

Had a difficult time in the second half when the Reds were pegged back but had a very effective first half. Was constantly playing balls into space to help attacks.

Nemanja Matic - 5

His legs are gone. Ran the game for 35 minutes and should’ve been taken off in the second half.

Fred - 5

Involved in the second goal and much better when he presses a bit high in what looked like a 4-3-3 today but had far too many lapses in possession.

Bruno Fernandes - 8

A bit of the old Fernandes today. A bit fortunate with the first goal. Was frustrating for most of the game but scored a brilliant second goal. That should’ve killed the game.

Mason Greenwood - 4

Still has days where he doesn’t help his full-back. Made some poor decisions when going forward but looked a threat.

Edinson Cavani - 4

A poor outing for the Uruguayan. Will always help defensively and provide a threat that doesn’t exist in the side but couldn’t affect the game today. Also needs his minutes managed.

Anthony Elanga - 8

Was a threat all game. Did his defensive duties diligently, chased balls into space and even took some shots on goal and beat his man. Looks like he’s set to get more appearances before the end of the season.

Subs:

Jadon Sancho: N/A

Donny van de Beek: N/A

Ralf Rangnick - 6

Set the team up well and addressed some of the concerns from the previous game by deploying Bruno Fernandes a bit deeper to get more control in midfield. United didn’t start the second half well but the team had some chances in transition and pressed for a second goal and got it.

Should’ve made some subs before the goal and didn’t make them after Villa’s opener. There were some positives that he’ll take into the coming games but with every fixture becoming more crucial as the games pass, the dropped points will be another hammer blow for Champions League places going into next season.