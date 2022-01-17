Community Poll: Manchester United Transfer Rumors

It’s no secret from the way things have gone this season that Manchester United could be looking to shake up with the squad, with holding midfield especially a pressing need in terms of both quality and depth. In the past however the Glazers have been hesitant to spend big in summers following major January moves. Should the club still pursue reinforcements this month if that continues to be the case?

Squad Needs

On the way out

A few players have been rumored to be seeking a move away from the club due to limited opportunities in the first team, contract situations, etc., but depth is an issue as things are currently. If anyone, who do you think is likely to leave this January?

Potential arrivals

With Manchester United title hopes on its last lifeline, will new blood this transfer window help inspire the current batch of players?

Will any of United January's transfer targets come to fruition or will it be another “rebuilding year” at Old Trafford?

Thanks for voting, and be sure to comment other players or rumors you don’t see here but think would be good fits at United.