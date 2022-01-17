 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Community Poll: Manchester United Transfer Rumors

Polls on potential comings and goings

By Vince Rosetta and Colin M. Damms
/ new
West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

It’s no secret from the way things have gone this season that Manchester United could be looking to shake up with the squad, with holding midfield especially a pressing need in terms of both quality and depth. In the past however the Glazers have been hesitant to spend big in summers following major January moves. Should the club still pursue reinforcements this month if that continues to be the case?

Poll

Should Manchester United buy players this January, even if it interrupts plans for the summer?

view results
  • 82%
    Yes
    (86 votes)
  • 17%
    No
    (18 votes)
104 votes total Vote Now

Squad Needs

Poll

What need should be addressed (if any) this January?

view results
  • 98%
    Central midfield
    (108 votes)
  • 0%
    Right back
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Other (Comment)
    (1 vote)
110 votes total Vote Now

On the way out

A few players have been rumored to be seeking a move away from the club due to limited opportunities in the first team, contract situations, etc., but depth is an issue as things are currently. If anyone, who do you think is likely to leave this January?

Poll

Who do you think will leave United this winter?

view results
  • 1%
    Dean Henderson
    (2 votes)
  • 1%
    Phil Jones
    (2 votes)
  • 9%
    Eric Bailly
    (10 votes)
  • 8%
    Paul Pogba
    (9 votes)
  • 11%
    Jesse Lingard
    (12 votes)
  • 5%
    Donny van de Beek
    (6 votes)
  • 4%
    Juan Mata
    (5 votes)
  • 57%
    Anthony Martial
    (61 votes)
107 votes total Vote Now

Potential arrivals

With Manchester United title hopes on its last lifeline, will new blood this transfer window help inspire the current batch of players?

Will any of United January's transfer targets come to fruition or will it be another “rebuilding year” at Old Trafford?

Poll

Which rumored midfielder should United go after this January?

view results
  • 2%
    Gavi - Barcelona
    (2 votes)
  • 37%
    Declan Rice - West Ham
    (37 votes)
  • 6%
    Franck Kessie - AC Milan
    (6 votes)
  • 19%
    Amadou Haidara - RB Leipzig
    (19 votes)
  • 2%
    Christopher Nkunku - RB Leipzig
    (2 votes)
  • 7%
    John McGinn. - Aston Villa
    (7 votes)
  • 4%
    Fabian Ruiz - Napoli
    (4 votes)
  • 23%
    Denis Zakaria - Borussia Monchengladbach
    (23 votes)
100 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which other rumored players should United go after this January?

view results
  • 26%
    Julian Alvarez - River Plate
    (23 votes)
  • 25%
    Tariq Lamptey - Brighton
    (22 votes)
  • 26%
    Jules Kounde - Sevilla
    (23 votes)
  • 11%
    Kingsley Coman - Bayern Munich
    (10 votes)
  • 11%
    Other (Comment)
    (10 votes)
88 votes total Vote Now

Thanks for voting, and be sure to comment other players or rumors you don’t see here but think would be good fits at United.

More From The Busby Babe

Manchester United News 24/7

Loading comments...