Community Poll: Manchester United Transfer Rumors

It’s no secret from the way things have gone this season that Manchester United could be looking to shake up with the squad, with holding midfield especially a pressing need in terms of both quality and depth. In the past however the Glazers have been hesitant to spend big in summers following major January moves. Should the club still pursue reinforcements this month if that continues to be the case?
Poll
Should Manchester United buy players this January, even if it interrupts plans for the summer?
82%
Yes
17%
No
Squad Needs
Poll
What need should be addressed (if any) this January?
98%
Central midfield
0%
Right back
0%
Other (Comment)
On the way out
A few players have been rumored to be seeking a move away from the club due to limited opportunities in the first team, contract situations, etc., but depth is an issue as things are currently. If anyone, who do you think is likely to leave this January?
Poll
Who do you think will leave United this winter?
1%
Dean Henderson
1%
Phil Jones
9%
Eric Bailly
8%
Paul Pogba
11%
Jesse Lingard
5%
Donny van de Beek
4%
Juan Mata
57%
Anthony Martial
Potential arrivals
With Manchester United title hopes on its last lifeline, will new blood this transfer window help inspire the current batch of players?
Will any of United January's transfer targets come to fruition or will it be another “rebuilding year” at Old Trafford?
Poll
Which rumored midfielder should United go after this January?
2%
Gavi - Barcelona
37%
Declan Rice - West Ham
6%
Franck Kessie - AC Milan
19%
Amadou Haidara - RB Leipzig
2%
Christopher Nkunku - RB Leipzig
7%
John McGinn. - Aston Villa
4%
Fabian Ruiz - Napoli
23%
Denis Zakaria - Borussia Monchengladbach
Poll
Which other rumored players should United go after this January?
26%
Julian Alvarez - River Plate
25%
Tariq Lamptey - Brighton
26%
Jules Kounde - Sevilla
11%
Kingsley Coman - Bayern Munich
11%
Other (Comment)
Thanks for voting, and be sure to comment other players or rumors you don’t see here but think would be good fits at United.
