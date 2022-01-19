Brentford vs. Manchester United: Live stream, Time, TV schedule, & how to watch Premier League online

Manchester United look to bounce back after throwing away a 2-goal lead late against Aston Villa on Saturday. They’ll need to start collecting all 3 points with greater frequency if they hope to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season, and face a difficult task to do so today. Brentford may be Premier League newcomers, but they’ve played up to their opponents on several occasions this season. They’re currently 10 points above the drop zone, but have been on a bit of a rough stretch, losing their last two, and 4 of their last 5. It should also be mentioned that United have struggled recently too, winning only once in their last 4 Premier League outings. This game is of great importance to help steer things in the right direction, especially as media attention continues to focus on speculation around the squad and their confidence in the club and its new manager.

Here’s how to watch the match.

Premier League schedule

It’s a 8:00 kickoff in the UK, which translates to 3 PM on the east coast of the U.S. and Noon kickoff on the west.

Premier League channel

Those in the UK can tune into BT Sport 1. Those Stateside can only catch the action on the Peacock streaming platform. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Premier League streaming

BT Sports streaming website or Sports App is the place to be if you’re in the UK. In the States, you can catch the action exclusively through Peacock. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through DAZN.

Lineups

Prediction: David de Gea; Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Raphaël Varane, Luke Shaw; Fred, Scott McTominay; Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho; Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes.

Starting XI:

This will also be our live thread for the match, so join us in the comments below!