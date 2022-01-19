Player ratings: Brentford 1-3 Manchester United

David De Gea - 7

Made some vital saves in the first half to keep the Bees quiet. One shaky moment when attempting a punch.

Diogo Dalot - 6

Solid without being spectacular. Could’ve offered a bit more in the final third.

Victor Lindelof - 6

A steady game for the Swede. Had one lapse in possession in the first half.

Raphael Varane - 7

Had to step out of his line and show some aggression and came good on the day. Was crucial in a game where Brentford’s set-piece threat was great.

Alex Telles - 4

Whipped some dangerous balls but doesn’t attack space. Was also caught sleeping in the goal that the Bees deservingly scored. Also caught committing way to early and not recovering for Brentford’s best chance of the first half.

Scott McTominay - 8

Been a good performer under Rangnick. Was involved in the build-up to two of the second-half goals. Offered some defensive solidity out of possession in this 4-3-3 for longer periods. This wasn’t something Nemanja Matic could offer for too long in the last game. Also drove forward from his holding role and it remains to be seen if he has a future in the role.

Fred - 7

This was Fred’s third consecutive assist in all competitions. His game in possession is still erratic and playing on the right at times exacerbates that but playing a little higher suits him well.

Bruno Fernandes - 8

Set up two of the goals and looks like he's back to his best. This version of Fernandes looks great. We don’t see the manic pressing that has been a part of his game as a number 10 but still get all the creativity.

Mason Greenwood - 6

A bit harsh considering he got on the scoresheet but didn’t have the best game prior to the goal. On the bright side, this wasn’t a typical Greenwood goal and that’s a big positive.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 4

Offered little all game but was crucial in United’s build-up to the second goal. It’s unsure what his wild gesticulations after being subbed offer the team.

Anthony Elanga - 7

Not as impressive as the Villa performance with some errors in possession but the runs were still there and he was rewarded with a goal. The future is bright for this young man.

Subs:

Marcus Rashford - 7

That goal will do him a world of good. Great finish.

Harry Maguire - N/A

Nemanja Matic - N/A

Ralf Rangnick - 6

Most of Brentford’s chances unsurprisingly came from set-pieces but many also came from counter-attacks from United’s own set-pieces. Ralf Rangnick’s been facing the heat in recent weeks but he’s not done a bad job so far. Some of his ideas have taken hold and they have been good but we’ve not got the full 90 mins yet. A vital 3 points for the interim and Manchester United.