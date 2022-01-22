Player ratings: Manchester United 1-0 West Ham

Here are your player ratings:

David De Gea - 6

Had one save right at the end. Much-needed clean sheet.

Diogo Dalot - 6

This was a top defensive performance but the Portuguese didn’t do enough in the final third and saw quite a lot of the ball.

Raphael Varane - 7

Composed all game. Looks like he’s finally settled in after a nice run-in.

Harry Maguire - 8

Looks like the break did him good. Was good 1v1 in the first half. Commanding in the air and drove forward in the second half.

Alex Telles - 5

Like Dalot, a bit wasteful in the final third without the great defensive performance.

Scott McTominay - 5

Not the long-term solution in that role but did his defensive duties diligently. Still getting used to it.

Fred - 5

Couldn’t affect the game today. His pressing prowess isn’t as usual against a side that goes long.

Bruno Fernandes - 5

Will always create some chances and half-chances but had too much to do with the midfield unable to build attacks.

Anthony Elanga - 5

The youngster has done well in recent weeks. Has a lot to work on and has done his job by giving the other wingers a big wake-up call.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 6

Frustrating afternoon but was involved in the final goal. Did a better job of linking play than usual.

Mason Greenwood - 5

Has improved parts of his game as a wide player this season but ultimately isn’t effective enough. Was diligent in his defensive duties.

Subs:

Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial: 10

No words need be said.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Ralf Rangnick: 7

He’ll be pleased with the defensive display. United are in the top-4 with some games in hand. The group will be feeling a lot better now. Couldn’t have asked for a better response from the subs.