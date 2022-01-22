Player ratings: Manchester United 1-0 West Ham

Here are your player ratings:
David De Gea - 6
Had one save right at the end. Much-needed clean sheet.
Diogo Dalot - 6
This was a top defensive performance but the Portuguese didn’t do enough in the final third and saw quite a lot of the ball.
Raphael Varane - 7
Composed all game. Looks like he’s finally settled in after a nice run-in.
Harry Maguire - 8
Looks like the break did him good. Was good 1v1 in the first half. Commanding in the air and drove forward in the second half.
Alex Telles - 5
Like Dalot, a bit wasteful in the final third without the great defensive performance.
Scott McTominay - 5
Not the long-term solution in that role but did his defensive duties diligently. Still getting used to it.
Fred - 5
Couldn’t affect the game today. His pressing prowess isn’t as usual against a side that goes long.
Bruno Fernandes - 5
Will always create some chances and half-chances but had too much to do with the midfield unable to build attacks.
Anthony Elanga - 5
The youngster has done well in recent weeks. Has a lot to work on and has done his job by giving the other wingers a big wake-up call.
Cristiano Ronaldo - 6
Frustrating afternoon but was involved in the final goal. Did a better job of linking play than usual.
Mason Greenwood - 5
Has improved parts of his game as a wide player this season but ultimately isn’t effective enough. Was diligent in his defensive duties.
Subs:
Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial: 10
No words need be said.
__________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Ralf Rangnick: 7
He’ll be pleased with the defensive display. United are in the top-4 with some games in hand. The group will be feeling a lot better now. Couldn’t have asked for a better response from the subs.
