Manchester United 3-0 Tottenham: Skinner’s side go second

Manchester United climbed up to second in the Super League table on Sunday, as they picked up a convincing 3-0 win over Tottenham at the Leigh Sports Village.

Marc Skinner’s girls came into the game following a compact 1-0 win over Arsenal in the Conti Cup, while also having kept five consecutive clean sheets in all competitions as well. The last time they conceded a goal was back in early December against Leicester City in the FA Cup.

While United were not helped by the fact that Mille Turner has been ruled out indefinitely due to an issue with an artery in her neck, they still went with quite a strong side against Spurs. Ona Batlle returned to the starting line-up, as the back two remained the same from the Arsenal win. Kirsty Smith replaced Turner at left-back.

Katie Zelem and Hayley Ladd kept their places in midfield as well, but Alessia Russo returned to the starting line-up following her goal against Arsenal and Vilde Risa was also recalled.

United started very brightly, as Boe Risa’s cross nearly reached the feet of Leah Galton but she remained inches away from the delivery. Galton was denied again a minute later, as Spurs stopper Tinja-Riikka Korpela made a fine stop to deny her.

About ten minutes later, Tinja-Riikka Korpela was called into action once again by Galton and the Finnish stopper denied the United forward once again. Spurs also had a golden chance to take lead but Jessica Naz couldn’t put the ball into the back of the net from a Rachel Williams cross.

Like it was for the winner against Arsenal, Zelem’s set-piece - this time a corner, brought about United’s opener. Her corner met Boe Risa’s head at the back post, as United went ahead in the 38th minute. Minutes later, Ella Toone’s cross met Ladd at the back post and United went 2-0 in four minutes.

As they did in the first half, United began the second half very well as Galton fired over the bar from Russo’s cross. Galton did get a goal for herself later in the first half, as Martha Thomas created the chance with her first touch - minutes after coming on for Russo.

The Scot played a ball into the box and as Ashleigh Neville failed to get it away, Galton capitalised with aplomb to seal all three points for SKinner’s side. Spurs did keep pushing to get a goal back and Williams failed to make it 3-1 as she nodded a golden chance wide at the back-post.

While United are second in the table, they have played two games more than league leaders Arsenal and 3rd placed Chelsea. But they are yet to concede even once in 2022, having started the year in brilliant fashion.