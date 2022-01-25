Anthony Martial going on loan to Sevilla

Manchester United and Sevilla FC reached an agreement Monday night to send French forward Anthony Martial to the Spanish side on loan for the rest of the season.

The agreement is a straight loan deal without an option to buy and states that Sevilla will cover Martial’s salary until June, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. United will not allow players to leave permanently during the season, as the club wants the future manager to decide on their futures in the summer.

The 26-year-old forward arrived in Sevilla on Tuesday with his agent Philippe Lamboley to complete his medical and finalize the deal.

Martial was one of many players reported to be unhappy with his lack of game time at United. He told interim manager Ralf Rangnick shortly after the German’s arrival at the club in December that he wanted to leave in January, per The Athletic.

Sevilla’s initial offer for Martial was rejected by United in December because the Spanish club said it would only cover half of the forward’s wages.

The Frenchman only played 11 games and scored one goal in all competitions this season. The move away from England presents him with an opportunity to rejuvenate his career at a club that sits in second place with 46 points in LaLiga. Sevilla trails first-place Real Madrid by four points and will hope the addition of Martial to its squad will bolster its chances of winning the league title this season.

Martial’s last action for United was in Saturday’s 1-0 stoppage time win over West Ham, in which he played a key role in the build up to Marcus Rashford’s 93rd minute winner.

Martial is the third player to leave United on loan this month. Defender Axel Tuanzebe joined Napoli at the start of the transfer window, and defender Teden Mengi joined fellow academy graduate Tahith Chong on loan at Championship side Birmingham City on Jan. 5.

A couple United players are still linked to leave the club on loan in the remaining days of the transfer window. Jesse Lingard is linked to Newcastle, Donny van de Beek is linked to Valencia and Crystal Palace, and Eric Bailly is being eyed by AC Milan. Multiple English clubs are also interested in signing Amad Diallo.