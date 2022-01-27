Amad Diallo moves to Rangers on loan

Manchester United reached an agreement with Rangers FC on Thursday to send winger Amad Diallo on loan to Scotland until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old forward is in Scotland to complete his medical and finalize the deal, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. It is a straight loan deal without an option to buy, as United views the Ivorian as a “key talent for the future,” per the report.

Diallo’s move will officially be announced in the coming 24-to-48 hours once the player’s agent Antonio Imborgio finalizes the paperwork.

The loan to Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side earned United interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s seal of approval. The Premier League club wants Diallo to regularly play as a starter for Rangers and earn important first-team experience.

He will likely slot directly into Rangers’ lineup to replace injured right winger Ianis Hagi, who is sidelined for the season after receiving knee surgery on Tuesday, per Sky Sports.

Diallo signed for United from Atalanta in January 2021 for a total £37.2 million, but he has only made nine first-team appearances since arriving in Manchester. The 5-foot-8 winger scored his only goal—a header—against AC Milan in the Europa League Round of 16 on March 11, 2021.

Diallo’s move comes two days after forward Anthony Martial joined Sevilla on loan for the remainder of the season. He is the fourth player to leave United this transfer window.

He previously agreed to join Feyenoord on loan in last summer’s transfer window, but the winger picked up a thigh injury that halted the move.

The Ivorian scored against Udinese as a 17-year-old with Atalanta to become the youngest Serie A player to score on their debut, according to Sky Sports. He is the second player born in the 21st century to score in the Italian first division, per Scouted Football.